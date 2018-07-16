BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The last batch of fighters from the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) has left the key town of Manbij in northern Aleppo, the Manbij Military Council reported this morning.
The withdrawal of the YPG fighters from Manbij began on July 4th and continued up until July 16th.
With the withdrawal of the YPG forces in Manbij, the town itself will now be patrolled by the Turkish and U.S. armies, with the Manbij Military Council of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) handling the civil governance.
The YPG was ultimately forced to leave Manbij after an agreement was put in place between the U.S. and Turkish forces in early June.
Turkish and U.S. troops were seen moving towards Manbij after the agreement and eventually patrolling the entire area around this important town.
Turkey had repeatedly complained about the YPG presence inside of Manbij and even threatened to launch a military operation to expel the Kurdish-led force from the town.
However, despite the Turkish presence, the Manbij Military Council has warned that they will not allow rebel groups to take hold of the town.
