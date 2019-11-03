BEIRUT, LÍBANO (9:25 a.m.) – Las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF) lograron recuperar varias aldeas y puntos cerca de la frontera turca con la gobernación siria de Al-Hasakah el pasado fin de semana, anunció el domingo el Observatorio Sirio de Derechos Humanos (SOHR) .
Según el informe, las SDF recuperaron ocho aldeas del llamado “Ejército Nacional Sirio” (SNA) en el campo del noroeste de la gobernación de Al-Hasakah.
El informe SOHR dijo que las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias capturaron las aldeas de Al-Dawoudiyah, Al-Sa’id, Rihanah, Al-Sweida, Kanbaher, Abboush, Umm Shu’ayfah y Faisaliyah después de una breve batalla con los militantes respaldados por Turquía.
Agregarían que “las SDF están tratando de avanzar a expensas del ejército nacional en el campo de Tal Tamr, además de la entrada de tropas de la ciudad de Qamishli, después de asegurar la ciudad a través de la presencia de Rusia y Estados Unidos. efectivo.”
Las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias recientemente volvieron a la ofensiva cerca de la ciudad de Tal Tamr, luego de la captura de varias áreas por los militantes respaldados por Turquía al sur de Ras Al-‘Ayn.
