BEIRUT, LÍBANO (11:45 a.m.) – Por primera vez durante esta guerra, las fuerzas armadas rusas y turcas han llevado a cabo una patrulla conjunta dentro del distrito de Kobane (‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) del noreste de Alepo.
Según un informe local, se vio a soldados rusos y turcos patrullando el distrito de Kobane como parte del nuevo acuerdo de Sochi que se estableció el mes pasado durante una reunión entre Recep Tayyip Erdogan y Vladimir Putin.
Se espera que las patrullas conjuntas se conviertan en una ocurrencia regular en el distrito de Kobane; sin embargo, el ejército turco no ingresará a la ciudad fronteriza.
Se llegó a un acuerdo similar para la ciudad de Manbij, que se encuentra al suroeste de Kobane.
Advertisements
Share this article:
ALSO READ El bombardero estadounidense B-52 se acercó inesperadamente a la base aérea rusa en Siria: medios de comunicación
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.