Las Fuerzas Voluntarias Basij de Irán han comenzado un juego de guerra militar de dos días a gran escala en la provincia iraní de Azerbaiyán Occidental, informó la Agencia de Noticias Mehr.
Según la Agencia de Noticias Mehr, unos 15,000 soldados auxiliares voluntarios, en su mayoría jóvenes de la capital regional de Urmia y las regiones circundantes, participan en el ejercicio.
El juego de guerra, cuyo nombre en código “To Beit al-Muqaddas”, que hace referencia a una acción militar para conquistar Jerusalén, tiene como objetivo mejorar la preparación y la agilidad de las fuerzas voluntarias en la región, según el medio de comunicación.
Se lleva a cabo con el lema “40 años de patriotismo, servicio y seguridad”, agregó la agencia.
Azerbaiyán occidental, como su nombre indica, es la provincia más occidental de Irán y limita con Irak, Turquía y Azerbaiyán. Está predominantemente habitada por azeríes y kurdos, con persas en minoría.
