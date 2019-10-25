BEIRUT, LÍBANO (3:45 P.M.) – Las fuerzas de Ansarallah lanzaron una ofensiva a gran escala en el norte de Yemen esta semana, apuntando al imperativo Distrito Al-Zaher del suroeste de Al-Sa’ada.
Respaldadas por sus equipos de cohetes, las fuerzas de Ansarallah asaltaron las defensas del ejército yemení progubernamental y las tropas de la coalición liderada por Arabia Saudita en un intento por capturar el área de Al-Malahez de Al-Sa’ada.
Según los informes, las fuerzas de Ansarallah lograron tomar el control de la carretera que une las áreas de Mazraq y Al-Malahez después de una feroz batalla con las tropas progubernamentales.
Los informes dicen que las fuerzas de Ansarallah capturaron alrededor de 40 sitios en el frente de Al-Malahez, lo que les permitió recuperar la iniciativa en esta parte de la gobernación de Al-Sa’ada.
Estos informes agregarían que los enfrentamientos causaron muchos muertos y heridos para las fuerzas progubernamentales, ya que fueron abrumados por las tropas de Ansarallah en este frente imperativo en el norte de Yemen.
