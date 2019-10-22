BEIRUT, LÍBANO (3:15 p.m.) – Las fuerzas de Ansarallah lanzaron recientemente un ataque a gran escala dentro de la región sur de Arabia Saudita; Esta ofensiva apuntaría a varias instalaciones y puestos militares cerca de la frontera con Yemen.
En un video de 30 minutos de duración publicado esta semana, las fuerzas de Ansarallah mostraron su operación en la región de Najran de Arabia Saudita, lo que les valió varias ganancias y la incautación de muchas armas enemigas.
