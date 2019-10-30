El Ministerio de Defensa iraquí anunció en un comunicado el martes que la Séptima División de Infantería, dirigida por el comandante general de brigada Raad Mahmoud Abdel-Bashir, ha comenzado una operación cualitativa en las áreas de Wadi Ja’al, Sin al-Dhib y Wadi Houran. del oeste de Al-Anbar.
Según el Ministerio de Defensa, la fuerza aérea quedó bajo el mando del comandante de división con el propósito de esta misión de búsqueda y destrucción. Ya se han enfrentado con el Estado Islámico (ISIS / ISIL / IS / Daesh), lo que resultó en la muerte de tres terroristas.
“La fuerza incautó dos cinturones explosivos, Kalashnikovs, rifles M16 y dos motocicletas, y regresó sin incidentes”, anunció el Ministerio de Defensa.
Wadi Houran se encuentra en el oeste de Al-Anbar, que solo representa un tercio de Irak, al oeste, y se extiende 350 km desde la frontera iraquí-saudita.
La defensa iraquí anunció el domingo 27 de octubre que una fuerza aérea bajo el mando de la 7ma Infantería, mató a tres terroristas y capturó a otros dos que viajaban en bicicleta al oeste del lago Tharthar.
Vale la pena mencionar que el lago Tharthar se encuentra a 120 km al noroeste de Bagdad, entre los ríos Tigris y Éufrates.
A fines de septiembre, las fuerzas iraquíes llevaron a cabo cinco ataques aéreos para perseguir a los restos del grupo terrorista del Estado Islámico en las zonas desérticas del oeste de Irak.
