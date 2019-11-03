BEIRUT, LÍBANO (10:00 a.m.) – Las costas sirias e iraníes estarán conectadas por un sistema ferroviario que se extiende desde el puerto de Imam Khomeini hasta el puerto de Latakia, reveló el domingo el Ministerio de Turismo sirio.
Según el informe del ministerio, el nuevo ferrocarril unirá la costa iraní con la ciudad portuaria iraquí de Basora y Latakia de Siria.
El financiamiento y la construcción de esta gran carretera serán proporcionados por el gobierno iraní, dijo el Ministerio de Transporte sirio en su informe.
Además, el informe señaló que un ferrocarril que une a Deir Ezzor y Albukamal con un ya está en construcción, destacando que será parte de este nuevo modo de transporte entre Irak, Siria e Irán.
Este movimiento de los gobiernos de Irán, Irak y Siria ayudará a los tres países a aumentar el comercio regional y evitar el bloqueo impuesto por Estados Unidos y sus aliados.
Para Siria, este nuevo ferrocarril ayudará a proporcionar una manera para que Irán transporte petróleo a la nación devastada por la guerra, que es increíblemente importante después de la captura del petrolero iraní en el Mediterráneo occidental el verano pasado.
