BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – In May, the largest Venezuelan oil tanker reportedly raised the Russian flag and renamed the vessel, “Maxim Gorky”, according to the EQUASIS shipping database.
Since 2013, the ship had been operating in Venezuela under the name Ayacucho, but on May 1, 2020, it was renamed Maxim Gorky.
The tanker has been operating under the flag of the Russian Federation since June 1 of this year, the maritime traffic site revealed.
According to the documents of the Russian International Register, at the end of May the tanker was registered in the Russian Federation, and the Russian River Registry of Cargo issued a certificate for the ship on August 20.
The Maxim Gorky (IMO 6159470) is the largest tanker currently in operation in Russia. It has a VLCC class (Extra Large Ore Carriers) with a weight of 320.8 thousand tons.
According to industry sources, before that, the largest tankers in the Russian Federation was the flag ship, Umpa, which had a heavy weight of 300,000 tons and the “Cola” with a heavy weight of 309,000 tons.
Source: RT
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.