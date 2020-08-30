BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The largest U.S. military in Syria, which is located near the Conoco Oil Fields, was allegedly targeted by rocket fire last night, pro-SDF media reported.
According to the reports, a number of rockets targeted the vicinity of the Conoco base; however, it was not confirmed whether or not these projectiles hit the installation.
The pro-SDF Deir Ezzor Media Center claimed that the attack on the Conoco base was carried out by “Assad forces and its militias”, while others alleged “Iranian-backed militias.”
The U.S.-led International Coalition has yet to issue any statement regarding the alleged attack on the base.
Last week, the same base was targeted by rocket fire, but the projectiles reportedly missed the installation.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
It should be noted that the Conoco base is located in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate; it has been under the control of the U.S.-led International Coalition since 2018.
