BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The largest U.S. base in Syria was targeted by a number of missiles in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate on Tuesday.
According to reports from eastern Syria, the U.S. base at the Conoco Oil Fields was targeted with a number of rockets fired by unknown group in the Deir Ezzor countryside.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Coalition said that at least three rockets were fired towards the base, but the projectiles did not manage to hit the installation.
Despite no group claiming responsibility for the attack, the U.S. Coalition and their allies from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been facing heavy opposition from the Arab tribes inside the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
Most recently, the Syrian Democratic Forces and Al-Akidat Tribe clashed along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, culminating in a series of events that led to a number of tribes getting involved in the hostilities.
Among the tribes involved in the clashes against the U.S. Coalition and SDF is the Al-Baggara Tribe, which claimed their forces expelled the Syrian Democratic Forces from the village of Jadeed Baggara in eastern Deir Ezzor last weekend.
