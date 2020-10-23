BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On Tuesday night, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched their largest attack of the year in Syria, as their forces temporarily occupied areas inside the eastern region of Hama.
According to a field source in the Hama Governorate, the Islamic State launched a powerful attack in the Ithriya area that lasted for several hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.
This Islamic State attack on the Ithriya area resulted in the temporary capture of several hamlets in eastern Hama.
Not long after the Islamic State seized these areas, the Russian and Syrian air forces unleashed a heavy aerial assault on the terrorist group’s positions, resulting in the loss of several militants.
The field source told Al-Masdar News on Thursday that the Syrian Arab Army eventually regained the initiative after the airstrikes and reinforcements arrived at the Ithriya front.
For the Syrian Arab Army, the Islamic State’s attack resulted in heavy losses, including a large number of dead.
Since the start of the new year, the Islamic State has shifted their attention to the eastern countryside of Hama, which is a region of central Syria that they previously occupied a large part of.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.