BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On Tuesday night, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched their largest attack of the year in Syria, as their forces temporarily occupied areas inside the eastern region of Hama.

According to a field source in the Hama Governorate, the Islamic State launched a powerful attack in the Ithriya area that lasted for several hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.

This Islamic State attack on the Ithriya area resulted in the temporary capture of several hamlets in eastern Hama.

Not long after the Islamic State seized these areas, the Russian and Syrian air forces unleashed a heavy aerial assault on the terrorist group’s positions, resulting in the loss of several militants.

The field source told Al-Masdar News on Thursday that the Syrian Arab Army eventually regained the initiative after the airstrikes and reinforcements arrived at the Ithriya front.

For the Syrian Arab Army, the Islamic State’s attack resulted in heavy losses, including a large number of dead.

Since the start of the new year, the Islamic State has shifted their attention to the eastern countryside of Hama, which is a region of central Syria that they previously occupied a large part of.