BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The largest cargo plane in the world landed on Monday, at Ben Gurion International Airport, in preparation for the transportation of one of the most powerful air defense systems in existence.

According to the Times of Israel, the Antonov An-225, which was produced in the eighties in Soviet Ukraine, is the only one remaining so far of the same model.

The plane arrived from the United States and has begun to transport parts of the Iron Dome system, so that it can be used by the U.S. military in the future.

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts gathered near the airport before the plane arrived to watch it during the landing process, according to the newspaper.

Earlier, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that it was waiting for the arrival of an Antonov cargo plane at Ben Gurion Airport to deliver two batteries of the Iron Dome that the United States purchased.

The ministry issued a statement saying, “An Antonov plane will land Monday evening at Ben Gurion Airport to load two batteries from the Israeli Iron Dome for transportation to the United States after it was purchased.”

The statement added: “The Antonov plane is carrying U.S. Oshkosh trucks to transport the Israeli Iron Dome systems to the American defense forces.”

In its statement, the Israeli Ministry of Defense concluded that the Iron Dome system, which it developed, will be used to protect American forces from a wide range of ballistic and air threats.

מטוס הקרגו הגדול, אנטונוב 225 בנחיתה בארץ לפני זמן קצר pic.twitter.com/3n43ShV1e7 — YoGa (@YoGa42137200) August 3, 2020

