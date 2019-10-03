BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – A large U.S. military supply convoy has entered northeastern Syria this from neighboring Iraq, the Xeber 24 news agency reported Thursday.

In a short video released by the Xeber 24 agency, a large convoy of U.S. trucks can be seen entering northeastern Syria and likely making their way to the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) front-lines in the Euphrates River Valley region of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

مساعدات جديدة من التحالف الدولي وأمريكا تصل قوات سوريا الديمقراطية pic.twitter.com/KOxdYvEB6X — خبر24 xeber24.org (@xeber24_net) October 2, 2019

Advertisements