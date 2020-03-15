BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – A large U.S. military convoy has entered Syria from neighboring Iraq this week, the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday.

Citing local sources, SANA reported that a U.S. military convoy, consisting of 62 trucks loaded with military and logistical supplies and accompanied by 11 military vehicles, entered the Al-Hasakah Governorate from the Al-Walid crossing.

The U.S. convoy was said to have made its way to a military base in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, as they they look to strengthen their presence in Syria.

This move by the U.S. Armed Forces comes just a few days after the so-called Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) carried out several attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria.

