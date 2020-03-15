BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.)  – A large U.S. military convoy has entered Syria from neighboring Iraq this week, the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday.

Citing local sources, SANA reported that a U.S. military convoy, consisting of 62 trucks loaded with military and logistical supplies and accompanied by 11 military vehicles, entered the Al-Hasakah Governorate from the Al-Walid crossing.

The U.S. convoy was said to have made its way to a military base in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, as they they look to strengthen their presence in Syria.

This move by the U.S. Armed Forces comes just a few days after the so-called Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) carried out several attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria.

U.S. using ISIS to secure oilfields in Syria. Only one solution.

Daeshbags-Sux
Stop snorting, US+Kurds eliminated more ISIS roaches than any other forces.

Tyler Vincent
Its not known as “The United States of ISIS” for nothin’

Tyler Vincent
Imagine if Chinese troops in Texas were disregarding the wishes of Congress & President, bombing US National Guardsmen, and reserving the right to kill a certain “low” number of civilians https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKfuS6gfxPY

