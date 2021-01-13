BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – A large U.S. military convoy was seen entering northeastern Syria on Wednesday, marking the second time in five days that the International Coalition has brought in reinforcements and supplies.

According to local reports, dozens of U.S. military trucks and vehicles entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate via the Al-Walid Crossing that links the Levantine nation with Iraq’s Nineveh (Ninawa) Governorate.

The U.S. convoy was said to have consisted of several vehicles that were transporting both troops and supplies, primarily military and logistical, to one of their bases inside Syrian territory.

Previously, the U.S. military transported both troops and supplies through the same crossing over the weekend, before making their way to one of their bases in the Deir Ezzor Governorate of eastern Syria.

These U.S. military transports have become a weekly occurrence in eastern Syria, as the American-led Coalition continues its activities inside the Euphrates River Valley region.