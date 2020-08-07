BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The U.S.-led Coalition sent a large military convoy to one of its bases inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate this week, as several local reports said the American vehicles entered the country from one of the illegal border-crossings.

According to reports, the U.S.-led Coalition convoy consisted of nearly 50 large trucks, which were accompanied by seven armored vehicles that were entering northeast Syria from neighboring Iraq.

The convoy was said to have traveled near the key city of Al-Qamishli in northern Al-Hasakah before making their way to the Tal Tamr countryside near the administrative border of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

The reports said the convoy consisted of large trucks carrying both logistical and military equipment, including weapons that will likely be distributed to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s vow to decrease the size of the American forces in Syria, the latter continues to maintain a significant presence in the areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are east of the Euphrates River.