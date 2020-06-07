BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – A large U.S. military convoy entered Syria from neighboring Iraq, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday.
SANA reported that “the American occupation forces introduced Sunday through the illegal Al-Walid crossing in the Al-Hasakah Governorate to the Syrian lands a convoy loaded with equipment and logistical materials consisting of 50 trucks and transporters with fuel tanks accompanied by a number of Hummers armored vehicles in a new violation of international laws and norms.”
The agency noted that during the past few months, American forces have brought thousands of trucks loaded with military and logistical equipment and weapons into Hasakah through illegal crossings to reinforce their presence in the Al-Jazeera region with the aim of transporting Syrian oil.
