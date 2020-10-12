BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – On Sunday, a number reports surfaced about trucks belonging to the U.S.-led Coalition loaded with a number of military vehicles and logistical materials were heading towards their bases in Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate.

Meanwhile, RT Arabic’s correspondent in northeastern Syria spotted fuel tanks that escorted the approximately 54 trucks on the M-4 Highway between Qamishli and Hasakah.

He confirmed that the convoy entered the Syrian territories through the Al-Walid border gate with the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The arrival of these vehicles in northeastern Syria comes at a time when the country suffers from wide-spread forest fires that have devastated several areas in the coastal region.