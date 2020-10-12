BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – On Sunday, a number reports surfaced about trucks belonging to the U.S.-led Coalition loaded with a number of military vehicles and logistical materials were heading towards their bases in Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate.
Meanwhile, RT Arabic’s correspondent in northeastern Syria spotted fuel tanks that escorted the approximately 54 trucks on the M-4 Highway between Qamishli and Hasakah.
He confirmed that the convoy entered the Syrian territories through the Al-Walid border gate with the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
The arrival of these vehicles in northeastern Syria comes at a time when the country suffers from wide-spread forest fires that have devastated several areas in the coastal region.
Share this article:
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.