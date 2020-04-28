The U.S. army dispatched tens of trucks loaded with military equipment and weapons to its base in Al-Hasakah.
The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights website reported on Tuesday that 70 trucks belonging to the U.S. forces arrived in Tal Baidar and Qasrak bases in Northeastern Syria from al-Walid passageway on Monday.
Meantime, the Arabic-language al-Alam news channel reported that the trucks were carrying weapons and logistical equipment for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Over the past several months, the U.S. has dispatched truckloads of military and logistical equipment to Syria’s Al-Hasakah, as they continue to occupy the Arab Republic’s oil fields.
SANA reported earlier this month that a convoy of at least 35 trucks, carrying cement blocks and logistic supplies, had crossed into Syrian territory through illegal Al-Walid crossing.
In late October 2019, Washington reversed an earlier decision to pull out all of its troops from northeastern Syria, announcing the deployment of about 500 soldiers to the oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in Syria.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.