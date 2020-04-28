The U.S. army dispatched tens of trucks loaded with military equipment and weapons to its base in Al-Hasakah.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights website reported on Tuesday that 70 trucks belonging to the U.S. forces arrived in Tal Baidar and Qasrak bases in Northeastern Syria from al-Walid passageway on Monday.

Meantime, the Arabic-language al-Alam news channel reported that the trucks were carrying weapons and logistical equipment for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Over the past several months, the U.S. has dispatched truckloads of military and logistical equipment to Syria’s Al-Hasakah, as they continue to occupy the Arab Republic’s oil fields.

SANA reported earlier this month that a convoy of at least 35 trucks, carrying cement blocks and logistic supplies, had crossed into Syrian territory through illegal Al-Walid crossing.

In late October 2019, Washington reversed an earlier decision to pull out all of its troops from northeastern Syria, announcing the deployment of about 500 soldiers to the oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in Syria.

