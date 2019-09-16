BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – A U.S. military convoy consisting of approximately 150 trucks packed with military and logistics support arrived in the city of Al-Malikiyah in northeastern Al-Hasakah this week, local reports said on Monday.
According to the reports, the U.S. military convoy entered northeastern Syria from the Simalka border crossing that links Iraq with the Levantine nation.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) also shared the same report, saying that the weapons were being distributed to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
In a relevant development this month, the state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted local sources in eastern Syria as saying that hundreds of Kurdish militias have undergone training in some regions of the eastern Euphrates over last several weeks.
The Anadolu report also said that the Kurdish militias have been trained by the U.S. troops at military bases in the cities of Raqqa, Al-Tabaqa, and Al-Shadadi.
