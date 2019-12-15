BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Several U.S. military vehicles entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate on Sunday after crossing into the Levantine country from neighboring Iraq.

According to state-owned Al-Ikhbariya, the U.S.military vehicles made their way to several of their posts in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The Al-Ikhbariya report said of the spread of American military vehicles were carrying logistical equipment that will be supplied to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Deir Ezzor Governorate’s eastern countryside.

The U.S. has continuously provided aid to the Syrian Democratic Forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, as they are currently carrying out operations against the Islamic State sleeper cells in this region.

