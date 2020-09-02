BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A large U.S. military convoy reportedly entered northeastern Syria this week, bringing with them dozens of trucks and armored vehicles to the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
According to local reports from Al-Hasakah, over 60 trucks and armored vehicles belonging to the U.S.-led International Coalition entered the Syrian governorate via the Al-Walid Crossing that links it with Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate.
The U.S. military convoy was said to have deployed to one of its bases inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
This is the second U.S. military convoy to enter northeastern Syria from neighboring Iraq in the last ten days.
The U.S. military and Russian army are currently involved in a mini Cold War-like conflict in northeastern Syria, which culminated last week in an motor vehicle accident near the border-city of Al-Malikiyah.
Making matters more difficult for the U.S.-led Coalition, they are facing threats from the Al-Akidat Tribe, who is currently demanding the withdrawal of the American and SDF troops from eastern Deir Ezzor.
