BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 P.M.) – A large U.S. military convoy entered northeastern Syria on Monday, bringing with them reinforcements and supplies.

The U.S. military entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate from neighboring Iraq, making their way to the Al-Malikiyah District near the border crossing.

A source in the area told Al-Masdar that dozens of U.S. vehicles entered the Al-Walid Crossing before making their way to the airbase in the Al-Malikiyah District of Al-Hasakah.

Despite withdrawing most of their forces from northern Syria, the U.S. military continues to control some of the bases they constructed in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, specifically, the installations near the oil fields.

Most of the U.S. troops in Syria have been redeployed to the eastern region of the country, where they currently control the largest oil field in the country.

Don't these guys have anything worthwhile & useful to do or nothing but going back & forth in large convoys from Iraq to Syria and back just because they get free Oil from Syria & Iraq? Haven't heard these guys eliminating any Daesh / Jihadis in recent months except block Russians & SAA. Come on US of A the world has lost respect the way you guys are going about arming Islamic Jihadis.

