BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 P.M.) – A large U.S. military convoy entered northeastern Syria on Monday, bringing with them reinforcements and supplies.

The U.S. military entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate from neighboring Iraq, making their way to the Al-Malikiyah District near the border crossing.

A source in the area told Al-Masdar that dozens of U.S. vehicles entered the Al-Walid Crossing before making their way to the airbase in the Al-Malikiyah District of Al-Hasakah.

Despite withdrawing most of their forces from northern Syria, the U.S. military continues to control some of the bases they constructed in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, specifically, the installations near the oil fields.

Most of the U.S. troops in Syria have been redeployed to the eastern region of the country, where they currently control the largest oil field in the country.

Advertisements