BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 P.M.) – A large U.S. military convoy entered northeastern Syria on Monday, bringing with them reinforcements and supplies.
The U.S. military entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate from neighboring Iraq, making their way to the Al-Malikiyah District near the border crossing.
A source in the area told Al-Masdar that dozens of U.S. vehicles entered the Al-Walid Crossing before making their way to the airbase in the Al-Malikiyah District of Al-Hasakah.
Despite withdrawing most of their forces from northern Syria, the U.S. military continues to control some of the bases they constructed in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, specifically, the installations near the oil fields.
Most of the U.S. troops in Syria have been redeployed to the eastern region of the country, where they currently control the largest oil field in the country.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.