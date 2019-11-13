BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – A military convoy belonging to the U.S. Armed Forces entered Iraq from the Al-Hasakah Governorate in Syria, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday.

According to SANA, the U.S. military convoy entered Iraq’s Ninawa (var. Nineveh) Governorate under the cover of their air force.

This move came after a large convoy of the US troops withdrew from its military base in Sarrin, south of Kobane in northeastern Aleppo.

The U.S. military has been conducting these movements on a weekly basis in northern Syria, while they continue to redeploy troops to the eastern part of the country to maintain their hold on Syria’s oil.

