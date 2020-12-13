BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that American vehicles belonging to the international coalition loaded “stolen Syrian oil” into tanks and transported them from the Hasakah countryside to Iraqi lands, via the illegal Al-Walid crossing.

Local sources from the village of Al-Suwaidiah told a SANA correspondent that a column of 85 military vehicles and tanks loaded with “stolen Syrian oil and military equipment” were seen heading to Iraq through the illegal Al-Walid crossing.

The sources pointed out that 16 American armored vehicles accompanied the convoy to the Iraqi borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The American forces have evacuated dozens of columns carrying Syrian oil from the countryside of Hasaka to Iraqi lands over recent months, according to SANA.

The Syrian government has repeatedly accused the U.S.-led Coalition forces of plundering the country’s oil, while denying the Arab Republic its vital petrol source, especially during the winter months.

The U.S.-led Coalition forces control some of Syria’s largest oil fields, including the Al-Umar facility in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Most recently, the ex-U.S. envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, has boasted about denying the Syrian government these oil resources, as part of Washington’s contingency of combatting the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his government.

Jeffrey admitted to Al-Monitor that Washington is seeking to prevent the Syrian government from achieving a complete military victory inside the Arab Republic.