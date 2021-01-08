BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – A large U.S. military convoy was observed entering northeastern Syria this week, entering the country from the a border crossing with neighboring Iraq.

According to reports,, the U.S. Coalition’s convoy consisted of dozens of vehicles, mostly transport trucks, that carried equipment and logistical supplies to their forces and those of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the eastern Euphrates region of Syria.

A video was later shared by RT Arabic that showed the U.S. Coalition’s convoy entering the northeastern governorate of Al-Hasakah, which neighbors Turkey to the north and Iraq to the east.

The U.S.-led Coalition continues to maintain a large presence in eastern Syria, despite attempts by President Donald Trump to reduce the size of his forces inside the Arab Republic.

Using the Al-Waleed Crossing that links Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate with Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate, the U.S.-led Coalition has managed to maintain a supply route between the two countries, which allows for them to move forces in and out, without the fear of having their convoys intercepted by government and Russian troops.