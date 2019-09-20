BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – A large Turkish military convoy has entered Syria and has begun heading towards their observation post near the front-lines in southern Idlib, a new Syrian Arab Army (SAA) report from northwestern Syria read.
According to the report, the Turkish military convoy entered the Idlib Governorate from the nearby Hatay Province before making its way toward the so-called “demilitarized zone” near the Syrian Arab Army’s front-lines.
The Turkish Army has recently increased their military presence in the Idlib and Hama governorates after an uneasy ceasefire was established following the Syrian Arab Army’s capture of Jaysh Al-Izza’s northern Hama pocket.
Furthermore, with the recent results of the Ankara peace conference, Turkey appears to be moving towards the expulsion of the jihadist rebels from the main highways in the Idlib and Hama governorates.
The Turkish military will now be tasked with fulfilling their pledges to the Russian Armed Forces; if they fail to do so, there is a strong chance that the Syrian Arab Army will resume their offensive in the Idlib Governorate.
