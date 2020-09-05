BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – A large Turkish military convoy was observed heading to the northeastern region of Syria on Friday, amid rumors of a new offensive inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to reports, the large Turkish military convoy was seen heading to the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn, bringing with them heavy weapons and vehicles for the rumored attack on Al-Derbasiyeh and Abu Rasin.

The Turkish military convoy reportedly entered Ras Al-‘Ayn and made their way to the villages of Dawoudiyeh and Bab Al-Khayr, which are located in the northwestern region of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

At the same time, the Turkish-backed militants launched new artillery and rocket strikes against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near Abu Rasin.

A source nearby told Al-Masdar that the Syrian Democratic Forces did not respond to this recent attack, despite the violation of the ongoing ceasefire agreement in northeastern Syria.

Given the recent turmoil over the obstruction of water to Al-Hasakah residents by the Turkish-backed forces, it is highly unlikely that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) would allow the former to push further east towards Al-Qamishli, especially since that area is densely populated and has one of Syria’s most important installations: Al-Qamishli Airport.