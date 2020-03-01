BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – A large Turkish military convoy entered Syria on Saturday through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing in northwestern Syria.

According to reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish military convoy was seen heading towards Jabal al-Zawiya with technical and armored vehicles, tanks, and bulldozers.

The Turkish military convoy was specifically said to have been heading towards the front-line area in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region; this is where their allied militant forces are currently attacking the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in southwestern Idlib.

RT Arabic released a video of the Turkish military heading towards the Jabal Al-Zawiya region on Saturday, confirming the early reports about several vehicles entering northwestern Syria from the Bab Al-Hawa crossing.

Advertisements