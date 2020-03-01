BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – A large Turkish military convoy entered Syria on Saturday through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing in northwestern Syria.

According to reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish military convoy was seen heading towards Jabal al-Zawiya with technical and armored vehicles, tanks, and bulldozers.

The Turkish military convoy was specifically said to have been heading towards the front-line area in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region; this is where their allied militant forces are currently attacking the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in southwestern Idlib.

RT Arabic released a video of the Turkish military heading towards the Jabal Al-Zawiya region on Saturday, confirming the early reports about several vehicles entering northwestern Syria from the Bab Al-Hawa crossing.

Tyler Vincent
Tyler Vincent
Perhaps Putin’s Sochi agreement was designed to pull the Turks into Syria, so that any attack against Syria (if Erdogen failed to live up to agreements), would be clearly illegal under international law, as Turkey is the invader, and it is impossible for NATO to back them up. Syria’s S300 will absolutely annihilate any large scale attack upon Syria.

2020-03-01 10:39
jimbim
jimbim
Why are they not stopping the convoy`s.

2020-03-01 13:09