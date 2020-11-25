BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – For the second time in a week, a large Turkish military convoy has entered the northwestern region of Syria from the neighboring Hatay Province.
According to reports from opposition activists, the Turkish military convoy crossed into Syria’s Idlib Governorate from the Hatay Province, making their way to one of several observation posts that were setup inside the Arab Republic.
The Turkish military convoy reportedly consisted of several soldiers that were traveling with a large amount of military equipment destined for the observation posts in the Idlib countryside.
This Turkish military convoy entered Syria on Tuesday morning, coinciding with the withdrawal of some of their forces at an observation post in northwestern Syria.
A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar on Tuesday that the Turkish military began withdrawing their forces and equipment from the important Rashideen 5 area of Aleppo, which is currently besieged by the government forces.
While Syria and Turkey have no diplomatic ties, they maintain communication through their intermediary, Russia.
Per an agreement with their Russian counterparts in the Syrian Arab Republic, the Turkish Armed Forces are given safe passage in these areas besieged by the Syrian Arab Army until they reach the militant-held regions.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.