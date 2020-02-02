BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A large Turkish military convoy was filmed on Sunday entering the Idlib Governorate from the Kafr Lousen crossing.

The Turkish military convoy reportedly consisted of more than 50 armored vehicles that were bound for one of their many observation posts inside the Idlib Governorate.

This move by the Turkish military comes at a time when the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) pushes towards the strategic city of Saraqib in the northeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The Syrian Army has already captured more than 35 towns and villages in Idlib, along with the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which is located along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

