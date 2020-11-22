BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – A large Turkish army convoy entered northwestern Syria on Saturday, amid reports of the establishment of new military posts inside the Idlib Governorate.
According to field reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish army convoy entered the Arab Republic via the Kafr Lousen crossing, as they made their way through the northwestern region of the country.
The reports said that the Turkish army, since withdrawing from their observation posts inside the areas controlled by the Syrian Armed Forces, have setup new points inside the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib.
They would add that these new observation posts are not far from the Syrian Arab Army’s front-lines in southern Idlib, which indicates that they will attempt to block the latter’s future offensives inside the governorate.
While the Syrian Arab Army has halted their ground operations inside Idlib, there have been strong indications from Damascus about a new offensive to clear the remaining areas under the militant control along the strategic Latakia-Aleppo (M-4) Highway.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.