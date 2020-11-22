BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – A large Turkish army convoy entered northwestern Syria on Saturday, amid reports of the establishment of new military posts inside the Idlib Governorate.

According to field reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish army convoy entered the Arab Republic via the Kafr Lousen crossing, as they made their way through the northwestern region of the country.

The reports said that the Turkish army, since withdrawing from their observation posts inside the areas controlled by the Syrian Armed Forces, have setup new points inside the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib.

They would add that these new observation posts are not far from the Syrian Arab Army’s front-lines in southern Idlib, which indicates that they will attempt to block the latter’s future offensives inside the governorate.

While the Syrian Arab Army has halted their ground operations inside Idlib, there have been strong indications from Damascus about a new offensive to clear the remaining areas under the militant control along the strategic Latakia-Aleppo (M-4) Highway.