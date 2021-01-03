BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military sent a new column of reinforcements to the northwestern region of Syria this week, following some attacks on their forces in the Aleppo Governorate.

According to a report on Saturday, the Turkish Armed Forces came under attack by sniper fire near the key city of Al-Bab in northeastern Aleppo; this prompted the latter to respond with heavy artillery on the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The Turkish military has since sent reinforcements through the Kafr Lousen crossing that links the Hatay Province and the Idlib Governorate.

Several reports on Sunday said that dozens of soldiers were transported to northwestern Syria, as they were escorted by heavily armed vehicles that will likely be used on their military patrols with their Russian counterparts in northwestern Syria.

Turkey has been deploying a large number of troops to northwestern Syria since 2018, when they first established observation posts in the Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib governorates.

Most recently, the Turkish military has withdrawn from several observation posts after they were besieged by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in early 2020.

The Syrian Arab Army is now in full control of these observation posts that previously belonged to the Turkish Armed Forces.