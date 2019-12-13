BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – According to the Russian military, a large number of jihadists have been transferred to the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate recently, raising fears that a new offensive may be launched.

The Russian military’s reconciliation center for warring parties reported that the jihadist rebels sent a large number of fighters, mostly from the Al-Qaeda aligned groups, to southern Aleppo for a possible operation against the Syrian Army.

On Friday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) came under attack near the town of Harishah when the jihadist rebels from the Al-Qaeda linked Rouse the Believers group surprised them with an assault along their supply line to Al-Hader.

As a result of this attack, the jihadist rebels were able to force the Syrian Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) from remaining at their posts along the road leading north to Al-Hader.

A government source in Damascus told Al-Masdar on Friday that the Syrian military is contemplating the redeployment of the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) to the southern Aleppo front.

The source said the military is looking to clear the Aleppo countryside in the coming months, including the areas around the city that are still controlled by the jihadists.

