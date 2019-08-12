BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – A large Syrian Arab Army (SAA) convoy was filmed heading to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this week as they prepare to join the Tiger Forces in their ongoing offensive.

According to a report from northern Hama, the 11th Division sent a large number of reinforcements to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, where they are expected to take part in the operations near Sukayk.

Last weekend, the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Sukayk and its corresponding hilltop after a fierce battle with the militant forces in southern Idlib.

Since capturing Sukayk, the Syrian Arab Army has been heavily targeting the jihadist positions in the nearby towns of Ta’manah and Al-Khuwayn.

These aforementioned towns are expected to be the next targets for the Syrian Arab Army in the southern countryside of Idlib.

