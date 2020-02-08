The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered the strategic town of #Saraqib on Thursday, following days of a prolonged military offensive in the eastern countryside of #Idlib.

READ ALSO: Front-line footage of Syrian Army advance in southern Aleppo

Footage shows soldiers and a convoy of tanks and other vehicles patrolling the area. The SAA troops surrounded the city after militant forces had reportedly withdrew through the last open road.

“We are continuing towards the city of Sarmin and towards liberating all the territories of the #Syria Arab Republic,” said a Syrian Arab Army officer.

Source: RT

Advertisements