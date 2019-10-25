BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – A large Syrian Arab Army (SAA) convoy was seen heading towards the Turkish border region after a string of militant attacks that targeted the military’s positions in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

In a video released on Friday, the Syrian military can be seen moving towards northern Syria as they attempt to prevent the Turkish-backed militants from expanding their border territories in Al-Hasakah, Aleppo, and Al-Raqqa.

