BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 A.M.) – A new military operation is looming in the Daraa Governorate, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) pushes a large number of reinforcements to the Tafas front.

According to a field source in the Daraa Governorate, Syrian Army reinforcements poured into Daraa on Wednesday night after receiving orders to redeploy from the neighboring governorates of Damascus and Al-Sweida.

The source said the Syrian Army reinforcements, several of which are from the 4th Armored Division, will take part in the operation to clear the key town of Tafas.

Several militants are currently holed up inside the town and some of the suspects from last week’s kidnapping and execution of nine Syrian Army soldiers are reportedly hiding inside there.

Similar to last week’s operation in the nearby town of Mazrib, the Syrian Army will cordon off the area and attempt to negotiate a deal with the militants.

Some of the details of these previous deals included transportation to the Idlib Governorate in exchange for the surrender of their medium and heavy arms.

