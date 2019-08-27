BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – A large Russian ship carrying military cargo destined for Syria was photographed transiting the Bosphorus Strait this week.

According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the heavily laden Russian flag ship Roro Sparta II was transiting the Bosphorus en route to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.

Ship of Interest: Coming from Novorossiysk, heavily laden Russia flag RoRo Sparta II transits Mediterranean-bound Bosphorus en route to #Tartus #Syria carrying military cargo for Oboronlogistika. 📷 @edemirezenler pic.twitter.com/jdwtWKrOZD — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) August 27, 2019

This upcoming delivery by the Russian Armed Forces comes just days after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) completed the first phase of their northwestern Syria offensive.

A source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar this week that the military is taking a brief break before they launch the second phase of their offensive.

With the second phase of the Syrian Army’s offensive coming, the Russian military is shipping more weapons to Syria to help support this operation.

