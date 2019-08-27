BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – A large Russian ship carrying military cargo destined for Syria was photographed transiting the Bosphorus Strait this week.
According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the heavily laden Russian flag ship Roro Sparta II was transiting the Bosphorus en route to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.
Ship of Interest: Coming from Novorossiysk, heavily laden Russia flag RoRo Sparta II transits Mediterranean-bound Bosphorus en route to #Tartus #Syria carrying military cargo for Oboronlogistika. 📷 @edemirezenler pic.twitter.com/jdwtWKrOZD
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) August 27, 2019
This upcoming delivery by the Russian Armed Forces comes just days after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) completed the first phase of their northwestern Syria offensive.
A source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar this week that the military is taking a brief break before they launch the second phase of their offensive.
With the second phase of the Syrian Army’s offensive coming, the Russian military is shipping more weapons to Syria to help support this operation.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.