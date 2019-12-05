BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A large Russian military convoy was reported to have made their way to the front-lines near the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa in northern Al-Raqqa.

According to reports, a Russian military convoy consisting of over 15 trucks was seen traveling north to ‘Ayn ‘Issa’s front-lines, as they continue to deploy their troops inside th Al-Raqqa Governorate.

The reports said the Russian trucks were carrying military and logistical equipment, along with several soldiers.

At the same time, a U.S. military convoy was seen traveling along the Hasakah-Aleppo Highway last night, as it made its way through the Al-Raqqa Governorate and border city of Al-Qamishli.

While the U.S. has withdrawn from all border points in northern Syria, they continue to occupy oil fields in the Al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor governorates.

