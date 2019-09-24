BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – A large protest against the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was reported from the city of Al-Shadadi in southern Al-Hasakah today, local activists claimed via social media on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the protesters demanded the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces from Al-Shadadi and its surroundings.

This protest against the SDF in Al-Shadadi comes just days after a number of demonstrations were held against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies in Deir Ezzor.

The protesters in Deir Ezzor demanded the Syrian Army and their Iranian-backed allies leave their areas; they also called on the Syrian Democratic Forces to enter these areas.

