BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – A large protest against the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was reported from the city of Al-Shadadi in southern Al-Hasakah today, local activists claimed via social media on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the protesters demanded the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces from Al-Shadadi and its surroundings.

This protest against the SDF in Al-Shadadi comes just days after a number of demonstrations were held against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies in Deir Ezzor.

The protesters in Deir Ezzor demanded the Syrian Army and their Iranian-backed allies leave their areas; they also called on the Syrian Democratic Forces to enter these areas.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Large Turkish military convoy heads to southern Idlib front-lines

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Kurds and Jews are the same shit.Marg bar jomhuri Eslami Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kurds and Jews are the same shit.
Guest
Kurds and Jews are the same shit.
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Fûck kurdish terrorist , they are a filth just like their but buddies zionist and jew terrorists.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-25 00:46
Member
Newbie
Commenter
Upvoted
Karel Vd Geest
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Fake report, not mentioned in any other source. Is AMN feeling guilty on reporting, with a large delay, on protestors against assad and even then1 omitting SAA killed and murdered several demonstrators?

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-24 18:41
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Hasakah has a SAA base

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-24 21:56
Member
Newbie
Commenter
Upvoted
Karel Vd Geest
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That is well known. No NDF allowed in Hassakah city nor any armed SAA outside of the base.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-25 01:06