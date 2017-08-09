BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:25 A.M.) – A large prisoner exchange took place between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Jaysh Al-Islam (Army of Islam) on Tuesday, a local source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army free three Jaysh Al-Islam fighters in exchange for six soldiers that were held captive by the latter.

The deal reportedly took place at the Wafiddeen Camp crossing located between the towns of Douma and ‘Adra in the East Ghouta region of rural Damascus.

Tuesday’s prisoner exchange marks the third time this year that the Syrian Arab Army and Jaysh Al-Islam have successfully completed a deal of this nature.