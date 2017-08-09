BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:25 A.M.) – A large prisoner exchange took place between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Jaysh Al-Islam (Army of Islam) on Tuesday, a local source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army free three Jaysh Al-Islam fighters in exchange for six soldiers that were held captive by the latter.

The deal reportedly took place at the Wafiddeen Camp crossing located between the towns of Douma and ‘Adra in the East Ghouta region of rural Damascus.

Tuesday’s prisoner exchange marks the third time this year that the Syrian Arab Army and Jaysh Al-Islam have successfully completed a deal of this nature.

 

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  VIDEO: Kurdish cameraman comes face-to-face with ISIS suicide bomber in Raqqa city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz