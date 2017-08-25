BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 A.M.) – A large prisoner exchange was completed in the East Ghouta region of Damascus, Thursday, following a successful round of talks between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Jaysh Al-Islam, mediated by the Russian reconciliation committee.

According to a local correspondent in Damascus, the prisoner exchange was completed on Thursday and included the transfer of more than 50 people total at the Wafiddeen Camp .

The correspondent added that 36 prisoners were released by the SAAA, including several family members of the Jaysh Al-Islam fighters that were in government prisoners.

Meanwhile, Jaysh Al-Islam agreed to release 8 Syrian Army soldiers that were in their East Ghouta prisons for more than three years, along with six women kidnapped by the Islamist group.

This latest prisoner exchange in the East Ghouta is the third transfer to be completed in 2017.