BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Turkish Army deployed a large number of reinforcements against the background of the killing of five Turkish soldiers in clashes with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib countryside.

According to the Anatolia News Agency, the Turkish Army has sent additional military reinforcements to the Turkish observation points in the Syrian Idlib Governorate amid a new advance by the Syrian Arab Army.

According to the agency’s correspondent, the reinforcements included “units of commando forces, and about 60 armored vehicles carrying soldiers.”

The forces moved from the Rehanli district in the Hatay province, to Syrian territory, under strict security measures in the area.

“The attack on our soldiers in Idlib is the beginning of a new stage for Turkey in Syria,” Erdogan said at a meeting of the parliamentary bloc of the Justice and Development Party.

According to the Anatolia News Agency, Erdogan stressed that “our air and ground forces will move when needed freely in all areas of our operations in Idlib and will carry out military operations if necessary.”

Erdogan had announced earlier that Turkish forces would remain in Syria, indicating that their presence was legal and in accordance with the Adana agreement signed between the two countries previously.

