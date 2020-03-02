BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced on Monday that their forces had imposed full control over the strategic city of Saraqib in the northeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Backed by Hezbollah on Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army began a counter-offensive in eastern Saraqib to retake the city from the Turkish-backed militants that captured it last week.
Not long after launching the counter-offensive, the Syrian Arab Army was able to enter Saraqib from its eastern entrance and secure several neighborhoods that were previously under militant control.
Following a night of clashes, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah managed to capture the last remaining neighborhoods under the control of the Turkish-backed militants.
As shown in the video below, a large number of Syrian troops were inside of Saraqib after they took control of Saraqib on Monday morning.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.