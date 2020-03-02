BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced on Monday that their forces had imposed full control over the strategic city of Saraqib in the northeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Backed by Hezbollah on Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army began a counter-offensive in eastern Saraqib to retake the city from the Turkish-backed militants that captured it last week.

Not long after launching the counter-offensive, the Syrian Arab Army was able to enter Saraqib from its eastern entrance and secure several neighborhoods that were previously under militant control.

Following a night of clashes, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah managed to capture the last remaining neighborhoods under the control of the Turkish-backed militants.

As shown in the video below, a large number of Syrian troops were inside of Saraqib after they took control of Saraqib on Monday morning.

