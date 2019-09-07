BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – A massive convoy of Syrian military reinforcements made their way to the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate today, a source from the army told Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, the Syrian military reinforcements consisted of several units from the National Defense Forces (NDF), primarily the troops from the Kafraya, Nubl, Al-Zahra’a, and Al-Fou’aa divisions.
These NDF divisions come from the predominately Shi’a towns in the Idlib and Aleppo Governorate; they were all previously besieged by Jabhat Al-Nusra (now Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham) and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) at one point.
The source added that the reinforcements were deployed to the Mennagh front, which is currently under the control of the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).
The Syrian Army is not at war with the YPG; furthermore, the reinforcements have more to do with beefing up their forces in areas where the Turkish-backed rebels are constantly attacking or threatening to attack.
Mennagh was captured by the YPG during their 2016 offensive against the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) in northern Aleppo. Since then, they have shared control over some areas, including Tal Rifa’at, with the Syrian Army and National Defense Forces.
