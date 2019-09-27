BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent a large number of reinforcements to the Daraa Governorate, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News on Friday.
According to the military source, hundreds of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army were deployed to the town of Sanamayn in northern Daraa after several recent attacks on their forces in the area.
The source added that the Syrian Army has already issued a warning to the militants behind the attacks, but they have yet to halt their operations.
Since the battle for Daraa concluded in the Summer of 2018, the governorate itself has experienced little peace, as sleeper cells from the Free Syrian Army (FSA), Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) continue to wreak havoc against the military.
In turn, the Syrian Army has threatened to launch operations to expel the rebel forces controlling the reconciled if these attacks continue.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.