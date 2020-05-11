BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – A large number of reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) were sent to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate last night, following an ambush by a group of jihadist rebels the night before.

According to a military source in the area, some of the reinforcements were moved to the Al-Ghaab Plain region where the jihadist ambush took place, while the remaining were positioned in southern Idlib.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to launch a new offensive in southern Idlib, which will concentrate on the jihadist-held areas in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of the governorate.

This move by the Syrian Arab Army comes as a response to the jihadist ambush that killed dozens of soldiers inside the town of Al-Tanjara, which is located in the northern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain region.

Previously, the Syrian Army halted their offensive in southern Idlib after an agreement was reached at the March 5th meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

However, following this ambush in Al-Ghaab and missile attack on the Russian military’s headquarters in Latakia, it appears the Syrian Armed Forces are once again preparing to launch an offensive against the jihadists in Idlib.

