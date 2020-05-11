BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – A large number of reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) were sent to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate last night, following an ambush by a group of jihadist rebels the night before.
According to a military source in the area, some of the reinforcements were moved to the Al-Ghaab Plain region where the jihadist ambush took place, while the remaining were positioned in southern Idlib.
The source said the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to launch a new offensive in southern Idlib, which will concentrate on the jihadist-held areas in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of the governorate.
This move by the Syrian Arab Army comes as a response to the jihadist ambush that killed dozens of soldiers inside the town of Al-Tanjara, which is located in the northern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain region.
Previously, the Syrian Army halted their offensive in southern Idlib after an agreement was reached at the March 5th meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
However, following this ambush in Al-Ghaab and missile attack on the Russian military’s headquarters in Latakia, it appears the Syrian Armed Forces are once again preparing to launch an offensive against the jihadists in Idlib.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.