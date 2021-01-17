BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Russian military police have deployed more reinforcements to the International Highway that links the cities of Aleppo and Qamishli in northern Syria.

According to field reports from the Aleppo Governorate, the Russian military police deployed to a number of areas near the Turkish border, including Tal Tamr (Al-Hasakah), Ain Issa (Al-Raqqa) and Manbij (Aleppo).

These aforementioned areas have come under heavy attack by the Turkish army and their allied militants over the last few months, prompting the Russian military police to deploy more troops to these fronts in order to halt the fighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video footage of the Russian military police deploying to the International Highway area was captured by journalists this week, as the latter expands their presence in the northern region of Syria.

Due to the Russia’s relationship with Turkey, the two sides have often engaged in talks to deescalate potential conflicts inside the Syrian Arab Republic.

However, Turkey has refused to back down in regards to the presence of Kurdish-led forces along its border; this has led to the destabilization of several areas in northeast Aleppo, northern Al-Raqqa, and western Al-Hasakah